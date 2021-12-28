Ex-Hatter McNulty appointed Chester FC assistant manager

Steve McNulty during his playing days with the Hatters

Former Luton defender Steve McNulty has been named the new assistant manager at National League North side Chester FC.

The 38-year-old was with the Hatters from 2013-15, making 125 appearances and scoring twice, as Town earned their place back in the Football League.

Since leaving Kenilworth Road, McNulty has been at Tranmere Rovers and York City, moving to Witton Albion as player coach in August 2020.

A statement on the Chester official website said: "Chester FC are pleased to announce the appointment of Steve McNulty as Assistant Manager to Steve Watson.

"The 38-year-old has celebrated promotion six times with four clubs during a successful playing career, including captaining Tranmere Rovers to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

"He arrives from Witton Albion, where he had been a player-coach since August 2020, and we extend our thanks to the Wincham Park club for their assistance.

"McNulty, who will be registered as a player for the Blues subject to FA and National League approval, played under Steve Watson at York City and has also represented the likes of Barrow, Fleetwood Town and Luton Town.

"He will be in the dugout for our game today against AFC Fylde."

Meanwhile, Witton Albion tweeted: "Steve McNulty has left The Albion today to team up with Steve Watson as his Assistant Manager at @ChesterFC.