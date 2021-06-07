Ex-Hatter Moncur heads to Championship new boys Hull

George Moncur has joined Hull City

Former Luton midfielder George Moncur has signed for Town's Championship rivals Hull City on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old had spent the last two-and-a-half years at Kenilworth Road, playing 59 times and scoring 11 goals, including some memorable strikes against Portsmouth, Fleetwood, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

Despite declaring his desire to remain with the Hatters, Moncur wasn't offered a new contract by Nathan Jones, as he, along with Kazenga LuaLua, Harry Isted and Brendan Galloway, all left the club last week.

The former West Ham, Barnsley and Colchester player has penned a two year deal at the KCOM Stadium, with the option of another season, as Tigers boss Grant McCann said: “We’re delighted to have brought George to the club.

"There was a lot of competition for his signature and I worked with him for a brief period at Peterborough.

“George is a bubbly character and his nature and attitude will fit into our group, and he will complement the attacking players in our team.

“He’s very attack-minded and travels with the ball at speed.

"He can play in any of the front three positions or as a 10, and loves to take the ball off his back foot and get at people.