Ex-Hatter Moncur leaves Hull City for Leyton Orient

George Moncur during his time with Luton

The 28-year-old had moved to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley in January 2019 as he made 59 appearances and scored 11 goals, including memorable strikes against Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Wigan Athletic, before heading to the MKM Stadium last summer.

Moncur only featured 16 times for the Tigers though, with seven league starts, as after just 12 months in Humberside, has now returned to east London, having been with West Ham as a youngster.

Speaking to the O’s official website, he said: “I'm overwhelmed and so happy to be back home.

"My family live in Loughton so it's very close to my heart. It's brilliant for me.

"I'm a very happy guy, but this for me couldn't get any better.

"I can't wait to get my boots on and get on the pitch to help the boys, and show everyone just what I can do.

"Leyton Orient is a massive football club, and for everyone involved, this fits all around. I cannot wait to get going.

"Everything about this club, the manager, the staff that I've met, it just seems like a perfect fit.