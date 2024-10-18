Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former player takes on new role in America

Former Luton player and backroom staff member Adrian Forbes has been named as the first ever head coach of United Soccer League side Texoma FC.

The 45-year-old made 79 appearances for the Hatters between 2001-04, scoring 20 goals, returning to Kenilworth Road in 2019 as head of academy coaching and player development, before assisting former manager Nathan Jones with the first team squad as Town escaped relegation from the Championship in 2020.

Following the formation of the club’s development squad, Forbes was appointed as lead coach of the U21s, as he spent five years in Bedfordshire, before leaving to move to pastures new in April 2024, appointed as the sporting director of Texoma, located in both Oklahoma and Texas. With the club now heading into their first ever USL League One campaign which starts in March 2025, Forbes has been charged with leading the team into action, as he told the club’s official website: “It’s an incredible honour to be named the first-ever head coach of Texoma FC. Being trusted as the club’s first sporting director was already a privilege, but to now be given the chance to lead the team in our inaugural USL League One season is truly special.

Former Luton U21s lead coach Adrian Forbes - pic: Luton Town FC

"Building a team from the ground up is a rare opportunity and I’m excited to help create an environment that allows our players to thrive on and off the pitch. I want to give a huge thank you to Simon Keizer, Ben Watson and the entire ownership group for giving me this opportunity and showing faith and trust in me. I would also like to thank my wife, Shelley, for her unwavering support as we embark on this new and exciting journey.”

Texoma FC president Ben Watson added: “The role of head coach is a massive hire for any professional sports team, and we could not think of a better person to take over the reins as we head into our inaugural season. Adrian has already devoted countless hours building out our sporting department with an emphasis on creating an exciting brand of soccer for the Texoma community.”