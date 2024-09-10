Ex-Hatter Onyedinma returns to Wycombe for a fourth stint with the Chairboys

Winger is back at Adams Park once more

Former Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma has returned to his former side Wycombe Wanderers for a fourth spell at Adams Park.

The 27-year-old moved to the club on loan from Millwall back in November 2014 spending the rest of the campaign in Buckinghamshire, while having a second spell there in August 2018 as well. He then left the New Den to join the Chairboys permanently in June 2019 before heading to the Hatters in May 2021, where he made 60 appearances, netting three times.

Although he had a stint at Rotherham United in July 2023, he was back at Kenilworth Road for the second half of last season, named in the Hatters’ Premier League squad, playing eight top flight matches, facing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester City. However, he was released from Kenilworth Road in the summer and had been without a club since, until going back to Wycombe where has played over 100 games, scoring 23 goals.

Fred Onyedinma is back with Wycombe Wanderers once more - pic: Liam Smith

Discussing his return, boss Matt Bloomfield told the Chairboys official website: “Fred has been one of the stand-out performers in each of his three previous spells with Wycombe and we’re delighted that he’s agreed to come back and be part of the exciting squad that we are building here. Playing Premier League football last year was the reward for the hard work he’s put in throughout his career at all four levels, and demonstrates the quality he has in a number of different positions, either as a wing-back or a winger on either side of the pitch.

“He’s someone we’ve been keen to sign throughout the summer and I know there have been various options available to him, but for him to choose Wycombe Wanderers speaks volumes for the relationship he has with the club and its fans, and also his determination to help this club grow. This news will be hugely exciting for our supporters and I’m sure they can’t wait to see him pull the shirt on again and show what he can do. We’ve all been working extremely hard as a collective behind the scenes to continue to build this club. Fred is central to this.”