Ex-Hatter plays a first senior game in over four years after signing for Bath City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Luton striker Isaac Vassell played his first competitive match in over four years when he came on for Bath City during their 2-1 National League South defeat at home to Braintree Town on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road back in July 2016, as he scored 16 goals in 55 games for Town before moving to Birmingham City, then managed by Harry Redknapp, for an undisclosed fee in August 2017, snapped up by. Vassell only made 24 outings in two years for the Blues, with persistent injuries scuppering his chances of ever getting a run in the side at St Andrew’s, ultimately moving to Cardiff City two years later. He made just three appearances for the Bluebirds, scoring once, that in a 2-1 victory over the Hatters in August 2019, his last game on August 27, a 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Luton, as a serious hamstring problem curtailed his time in Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released in the summer of 2022, the ex-Truro City forward hadn’t played a senior game until Tuesday night having joined the Romans after training with Bristol Rovers recently. Against an Iron side containing on-loan Hatters defender Ben Tompkins, Bath had taken the lead on 18 minutes through Cody Cooke, before Aaron Blair (68) and Shaq Coulthirst (84) netted for the visitors to put them 2-1 in front. Vassell then came on for the closing stages, but it wasn’t enough as Tompkins helped the visitors to a seventh successive victory and nine matches unbeaten overall.

Striker Isaac Vassell during his time with the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Striker Joe Taylor grabbed an assist as Lincoln City swept aside Shrewsbury Town 3-0 in League One on Tuesday night. With the hosts ahead, his delightful backheel set up Reeco Hackett-Fairchild to fire home the second goal as the Imps have now won five out of six and are nine unbeaten. Young attacker Jayden Luker came off the bench with 20 minutes to go as Woking beat Gateshead 3-2 in the National League in midweek. The teenager was introduced with the Cards losing 2-1, but then Charley Kendall’s penalty and Ricky Korboa’s effort in the closing stages saw the hosts triumph.