Ex-Hatter Rooney appointed manager of Southern Counties side Glebe

Former Luton midfielder Luke Rooney in action for the Hatters

Former Luton midfielder Luke Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Southern Counties East League side Glebe.

The 31-year-old joined Town from Maidstone in March 2014, going on to play 19 times for the Hatters, scoring five goals, before leaving a year later, heading to Ebbsfleet United.

He went on to have spells at Crawley, Phoenix Rising, Billericay Town, Welling United, Beckenham Town, Chatham Town and Erith & Belvedere, finishing this term as interim boss of Erith.