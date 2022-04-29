Ex-Hatter Rooney appointed manager of Southern Counties side Glebe

Former Luton midfielder Luke Rooney has been appointed as the new manager of Southern Counties East League side Glebe.
The 31-year-old joined Town from Maidstone in March 2014, going on to play 19 times for the Hatters, scoring five goals, before leaving a year later, heading to Ebbsfleet United.
He went on to have spells at Crawley, Phoenix Rising, Billericay Town, Welling United, Beckenham Town, Chatham Town and Erith & Belvedere, finishing this term as interim boss of Erith.
Rooney has now been named Glebe boss, with Joe Minter as his assistant manager, and takes over a club who finished third in the table behind Sheppey United and Chatham Town.