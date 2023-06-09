Ex-Hatter Senior joins Doncaster as Rovers boss admits he has been a fan since his Luton stint

Ex-Luton defender Jack Senior has left FC Halifax Town to join League Two Doncaster Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old full back captained his hometown club to victory in the FA Trophy at Wembley last month, beating fellow National League side Gateshead 1-0.

After coming through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, Senior moved to Kenilworth Road in August 2016, playing 24 times for Hatters, the majority of his appearances coming in Checkatrade Trophy matches.

He left in July 2019, going to Gloucester City, before earning a move back to Halifax in August 2020, featuring over 100 times since.

On his move to the Eco-Power Stadium, Senior told the Rovers’ official website: “I’m very pleased.

“It’s a step in the right direction for me.

"When it came about, it was something that I was dying to see where it could go.

Defender Jack Senior during his time with Luton

“It’s all been done very smoothly and now it’s done, I’m so happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going.”

Rovers boss Grant McCann admitted he had been a fan of his new signing ever since his time at Kenilworth Road, adding: “Jack is a really good player - someone I’ve liked for a long time, since way back when he was at Luton.

“His career has gone really well.

"He’s had to take a step back to go again and in the last three seasons at Halifax, he’s just improved and got better.

“He’s got a real good mentality and he picked up a trophy last season with them, which was brilliant.

