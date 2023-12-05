Ex-Hatter Sheehan takes caretaker charge of Swansea as former Luton boss Jones in the running to take over

Duff sacked after less than six months as manager

Former Luton captain and coach Alan Sheehan will be in caretaker charge of Championship side Swansea City for their trip to Rotherham United on Saturday after manager Michael Duff was sacked following less than six months at the helm,

The 45-year-old was left go after a poor run of form that saw the Swans win just once in eight games, taking six points from 24, to sit 18th in the table following a 1-1 home draw with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Sheehan, who joined Duff at the Liberty Stadium in the summer, will remain at the club despite fellow assistant head coach Martin Paterson leaving.

Former Luton player Alan Sheehan with ex-Swansea boss Michael Duff - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Duff had moved to Wales in the summer after leaving Barnsley, signing a deal until 2026, where he was also joined by Luton’s chief operating officer Paul Gregory, who departed Kenilworth Road to become sporting director with the Swans.

Club chairman Andy Coleman said: "This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention.

"I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael's tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

"Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.

"I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City.

"I will learn from the experience of these last several months. My appreciation for how critical the Swansea identity is to this club has grown since the summer and it will be high in my mind as I make the decision on our new head coach."

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones is the current second favourite for the job, behind Tottenham assistant coach Chris Davies.

The 50-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in February after just four months in charge at St Mary’s, and having been strongly linked with the vacancy at Millwall earlier this year, has odds of 7/4 for a return to Wales.