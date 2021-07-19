Ex-Hatter Shinnie signs for Livingston

Andrew Shinnie slides in to make a challenge against Manchester United last season

Former Luton midfielder Andrew Shinnie has returned to Scotland to sign for Scottish Premier League side Livingston on a two year deal.

The 32-year-old started his career at Rangers, before having spells at Dundee and Inverness, heading to England to sign for Birmingham City in July 2013.

Temporary spells with Rotherham and Hibernian followed, as he moved to the Hatters on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Shinnie helped Town win promotion to League One and then signed permanently the following summer, playing a key role as Luton reached the Championship.

The former Scotland international was used sparingly by previous boss Graeme Jones and only featured twice under Nathan Jones last term, allowed to join Charlton Athletic after three years at Kenilworth Road, playing 106 times and scoring 10 goals.

Although the move became permanent, he was released by the Addicks in the summer with three goals in 29 games to his name, and despite being present at Luton's opening pre-season friendly win over Hitchin, is now back in his home country once more.

Livingston boss David Martindale told the club's official website: “I’m over the moon to bring someone of Andrew’s quality to the club.

"I honestly think it’s a real coup for the club and testament to Livingston FC as a whole that Andrew decided to sign here for the next two seasons.

“I see Andrew operating anywhere along the front 4.

"He is technically gifted, looks after the ball well and understands the game.

"He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and I’m sure will prove an invaluable asset going forward, both on and off the park.

“You simply don’t play the number of games at the level Andrew has without being a very good footballer.

“Andrew showed a desire to come to the club from our first phone call and the board has backed both Marvin (Bartley) and I’s judgement.

"Marvin played with him at Hibs and has played a big part in persuading Andrew to sign with Livingston.