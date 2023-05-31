Former Hatters wingback Jack Stacey has left Premier League team Bournemouth to sign for Championship side Norwich City on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old defender spent two years at Luton after joining from Reading in June 2017, playing 95 times and scoring five goals, securing back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One in that time.

Stacey was named Young Player of the Season in the 2017-18 campaign, before winning the club's Player of the Season award the following year as they sealed the League One title, before departing in the summer of 2019 to join the top flight Cherries for an undisclosed fee.

He went on to make 98 appearances while on the south coast, netting once, although only played 14 league and cup games last term.

It has seen him move to Carrow Road on a three year deal, as he told the Canaries official website: "I'm really looking forward to getting started, i's a club whose ambitions match mine.

"One of the main things I spoke about with the head coach and with Stuart (Webber) is playing intense, fast, forward football, something I believe will suit my style of play and something that I can fit into.

"I'm really excited. I feel like I'm coming into my peak years, I've got experience from being around different clubs.

"I want to get back to the Premier League and this is the perfect club to do that."

Norwich head coach David Wagner added: “Jack is a player we’ve been aware of for some time.

"He has a lot of experience throughout the Football League and in the Premier League, and a great attitude and desire to drive this football club forward.

“He has all of the characteristics that a modern-day full-back requires and knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

“We’re delighted to have won the race to sign him, and to have got the deal done early, as we know there was a lot of interest in him.