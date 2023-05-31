News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Ex-Hatter Stacey leaves Cherries to sign for the Canaries

Wingback drops down to the Championship once more
By Mike Simmonds
Published 31st May 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read

Former Hatters wingback Jack Stacey has left Premier League team Bournemouth to sign for Championship side Norwich City on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old defender spent two years at Luton after joining from Reading in June 2017, playing 95 times and scoring five goals, securing back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One in that time.

Stacey was named Young Player of the Season in the 2017-18 campaign, before winning the club's Player of the Season award the following year as they sealed the League One title, before departing in the summer of 2019 to join the top flight Cherries for an undisclosed fee.

Most Popular

He went on to make 98 appearances while on the south coast, netting once, although only played 14 league and cup games last term.

It has seen him move to Carrow Road on a three year deal, as he told the Canaries official website: "I'm really looking forward to getting started, i's a club whose ambitions match mine.

"One of the main things I spoke about with the head coach and with Stuart (Webber) is playing intense, fast, forward football, something I believe will suit my style of play and something that I can fit into.

"I'm really excited. I feel like I'm coming into my peak years, I've got experience from being around different clubs.

Former Luton defender Jack Stacey has signed for Norwich CityFormer Luton defender Jack Stacey has signed for Norwich City
Former Luton defender Jack Stacey has signed for Norwich City

"I want to get back to the Premier League and this is the perfect club to do that."

Norwich head coach David Wagner added: “Jack is a player we’ve been aware of for some time.

"He has a lot of experience throughout the Football League and in the Premier League, and a great attitude and desire to drive this football club forward.

“He has all of the characteristics that a modern-day full-back requires and knows exactly what it takes to be successful at this level.

“We’re delighted to have won the race to sign him, and to have got the deal done early, as we know there was a lot of interest in him.

“We look forward to welcoming him to the group when our pre-season training commences.”

Related topics:Premier LeagueBournemouthNorwich CityLeague OneLeague Two