Ex-Hatter Taylor joins Academy coaching staff at Spurs

Former Luton player Matt Taylor has been appointed as U18s coach at Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old, who came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, playing 146 times and scoring 17 goals, also had spells with Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Burnley, Northampton Town and Swindon Town, hanging up his boots recently.

He joins Ryan Mason and Nigel Gibbs in moving to Spurs, as John McDermott, head of Academy Coaching and Player Development, said: “We have always tried to assemble a blend of staff who know what the demands of the game are at the highest level.

"It’s also important to have a mix of experience through internal promotions and external appointments, including coaches who have recently retired and are current with the modern player, plus coaches who have been in the cauldron of professional football – not just Academy football – and can pass on their wisdom of what the real game expects in terms of behaviour and performance.

"All five of these members of staff understand the incredible standards set for young and senior players at this club and they will be invaluable in driving our players to become the best young men and players that they can be.

"Four of these staff have spent many years at the club and know how we function. Only Matt is completely new to the fold, so the experience for the players will be seamless.”