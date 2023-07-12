News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Hatter Taylor wants to see Thorpe 'push on' after moving to Shrews from Luton

Midfielder heads to Croud Meadow for the season
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:27 BST- 2 min read

Former Hatter and current Shrewsbury Town manager Matt Taylor is looking for midfielder Elliot Thorpe to ‘push on’ after agreeing a season-long loan deal with the League One side from Luton this evening.

The 22-year-old has struggled for game time since arriving at Kenilworth Road in September 2021, with six first team outings and just two starts, those coming in FA Cup matches against Cambridge United and Grimsby Town.

A loan move to League One Burton Albion last term didn’t work out in the manner the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster would have wanted either, boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink sacked just days after he signed, as he played seven times, six as substitute, before returning to Luton in January.

However, he has undoubted potential, as shown in his Town cameos and Taylor, who made almost 150 appearances during his time at Kenilworth Road, wants to see him realise that at The Croud Meadow.

The pair, who have worked together before, Taylor head coach of the Spurs U18s for two years after retiring in 2019, as speaking to the Shrews’ official website about his latest recruit, he said: "Elliot can play in a number of different positions and will give us real balance on the right-hand side of the pitch.

"He is young and he fits the profile that Micky (Moore, director of football) spoke about at the beginning of pre-season.

"He is now at a stage in his career where he has to push on having had a loan last season.

Elliot Thorpe in action for Luton last season - pic: Liam SmithElliot Thorpe in action for Luton last season - pic: Liam Smith
Elliot Thorpe in action for Luton last season - pic: Liam Smith

"I think he is the correct type of person and I’m excited for the fans to see his ability and his desire to ensure this season is the best of his career.

"He is a very good addition to an already very talented group of players."

