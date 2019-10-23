Ex-Hatter thinks Mitrovic could well prove too hot to handle

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic could well be the difference between the Cottagers and Luton when the two sides meet at Craven Crottage this evening, according to former Hatters forward Tony Thorpe.

The 25-year-old Serbian international, who cost £22m back in July 2018, has already notched eight times this season, 13 if you include goals for his country, after staying with the club following their relegation out of the Premier League.

Thorpe, who netted three goals in 17 outings for Fulham after leaving Luton in February 1998, said: “I think he’s (Scott Parker) doing a really good job as when you get relegated from the Premier League, it’s just not easy to get your team back up.

“He’s got Mitrovic, he’s top of the goalscoring charts, he’s going to get you 20 goals a season. At Craven Cottage I think they’ll pick some really good results up.

“Their away form hasn’t been fantastic, but they did get a great result the other day at Reading the other day (4-1) then they drew 2-2 at home to Charlton, so they won’t be too far away either.

“If you’ve got a goalscorer who’s going to get you 20-plus goals, you’re going to be there or thereabouts and he’s definitely that striker.”

After Bristol City on Saturday and then Fulham, Town head to Birmingham next weekend before a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Thorpe knows any results Luton can pick up during that time will be precious.

Speaking before the Hatters triumphed 3-0 at the weekend, he added: “Out of that four you’d expect four to six points.

“If they get three points on Saturday they’re on their way and then when you look at your next fixture and you’re trying to win a football match, it’s Fulham away and then Birmingham, they’re just not easy games.

“They come thick and fast, so I just hope they’re still in the mix by Christmas.

“As they say by Christmas as long as you’re on 20-odd to 30 points, you’re kind of past halfway there for safety.

“The last thing they want is to be on a really small amount of points going to Christmas as the pressure for the second half of the season will be tough.

“It would be tragic if they did get relegated and there’s so long to go that I wouldn’t even put Luton in that category right now.”

“When you start looking at points and where they are at the table, you start to get nervous, but talking about any team at the moment for relegation is just nonsense, as there’s a long way to go.

“But these next four games in this five week period, they do need to pick some points up.”

