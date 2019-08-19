Ex-Hatter Thorne joins Oxford on loan from Rams

George Thorne made three appearances for Luton last season
Former Hatter George Thorne has joined League One Oxford United on loan from Derby County until January 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season at Kenilworth Road, as L:uton claimed the League One title, making three substitute appearances.

Thorne, who has featured 73 times for the Rams signing signing from West Bromwich Albion in 2014, said: "I spoke with Karl (Robinson) and there are good things happening at Oxford right now.

"His sides have a reputation for playing good football and that suits me really well.

"I have worked hard to get fit again and now I just want to get match sharp and help Oxford build on a good start to the season.”

United head coach Robinson added: "George is a fantastic passer of the ball and can open up a defence when games get tight.

"He has had terrible luck with injuries but would have played a lot more games at a much higher level otherwise.

"Even so he has played over 100 games in the Premier League or Championship.

"He knows he has a point to prove but we know we are getting a very good footballer and hopefully the move works out perfectly for all of us.”