Ex-Hatter Thorne joins Oxford on loan from Rams

Former Hatter George Thorne has joined League One Oxford United on loan from Derby County until January 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season at Kenilworth Road, as L:uton claimed the League One title, making three substitute appearances.

Thorne, who has featured 73 times for the Rams signing signing from West Bromwich Albion in 2014, said: "I spoke with Karl (Robinson) and there are good things happening at Oxford right now.

"His sides have a reputation for playing good football and that suits me really well.

"I have worked hard to get fit again and now I just want to get match sharp and help Oxford build on a good start to the season.”

United head coach Robinson added: "George is a fantastic passer of the ball and can open up a defence when games get tight.

"He has had terrible luck with injuries but would have played a lot more games at a much higher level otherwise.

"Even so he has played over 100 games in the Premier League or Championship.

"He knows he has a point to prove but we know we are getting a very good footballer and hopefully the move works out perfectly for all of us.”