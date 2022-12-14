Former Luton defender Dick Edwards

Former Luton full back Dick Edwards has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

The defender, who was born in Kingsbury, played 22 times for the club in the 1960s, scoring once.

A statement on the Luton official website said: “Dick was playing for Addmult (Hemel Hempstead) in the South Midland League when the Hatters spotted him and signed him on amateur forms in October 1963.

“The tough tackling full-back then signed part-time professional forms in June 1964 before making his full debut at right-back on the final day of the 1964/65 season just as the club was relegated to Division Four for the first time in its history.

”During the following season Dick signed a full-time contract and was able to make 16 appearances in four different positions, plus score a goal in the 2-2 draw at Colchester, as the Town tried for promotion at the first attempt.

“Released at the end of that campaign, along with many others, Dick signed on for Kettering Town where he turned out for three seasons before playing local amateur football.

“Dick and his family then moved to the North-East where he worked as a factory operator at 3M in Newton Aycliffe until retirement.