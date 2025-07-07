Ex-Hatters and Spurs youngster joins Irish Premier Division side Galway United

Midfielder has a new club after leaving Kenilworth Road

Former Luton youngster Axel Piesold has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division side Galway United.

After a spell at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, the 20-year-old headed to Kenilworth Road following a brief stint at Dunstable Town back in January 2023, as he was on the bench for the FA Cup clash with Grimsby Town the following month. Piesold was also named in Town’s match-day squad on nine occasions the Hatters were in the Premier League, including against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Last term, Piesold spent the entire campaign on loan at Northern Irish Premiership side Cliftonville, playing 35 times in all competitions and scoring twice, as the Reds qualified for the Europa Conference League preliminary rounds and also won the BetMcLean Cup after beating Glentoran after extra time at Windsor Park.

Axel Piesold has moved to League of Ireland Premier Division side Galway United - pic: Liam Smith

Having been released in the summer, the midfielder has now agreed to move to Eamonn Deacy Park, making his debut as a second half substitute in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at Drogheda. Speaking to the club’s official website, said: “I’m glad to get it over the line and really excited to get started. After speaking with the manager and how he sees me fitting in, and seeing how the club’s gone over the last 18 months or so, it was a club that I wanted to join and be a part of. At Spurs, going up through the age groups, it helped me technically progress.

"At Luton it was obviously great training with the first team and getting that experience. I feel really lucky to have done that and it’s something I’ll remember for a long time. Just being in and around it was great and I guess gave a bit more of an insight into what it’s like. Coming to Cliftonville on loan was really good for me because it gave me men’s games and introduced me to what men’s football was really like. I think that was really useful before coming here.”