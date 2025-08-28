Ex-Hatters, Bluebirds and Cherries striker is sacked by Weymouth

Feeney departs the Terras after five games

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton striker Warren Feeney has been sacked as Weymouth manager following a poor start to the campaign.

The 44-year-old, who played 83 times for the Hatters between 2005-07, scoring 11 goals, also featuring for AFC Bournemouth, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City, retired from playing in 2019 and had enjoyed spells in charge at Welling United and Glentoran previously. He was appointed as the Terras boss in December 2024 after Mark Molesely left the club, as they sat 22nd in the league with just 12 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Feeney was unable to save the club from relegation, as they dropped into the Southern League, winning just four from 26 league encounters, with nine draws and 13 losses. The Northern Ireland international had then endured a poor start to life in the Southern League Premier South campaign too, sitting one place above the relegation zone with just four points from five matches, his fate sealed after a 3-0 loss at Wimborne Town on Monday, also beaten by both Evesham Town and Sholing previously.

Warren Feeney in action for Luton during his playing career - pic: Ben Radford/Getty Images

In a statement released on the club's website, Weymouth FC said: "Weymouth Football Club can confirm that we have parted company with Warren Feeney as First Team Manager. We would like to place on record our thanks to Warren for his efforts during his time with the club, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. A follow-up statement regarding the First Team Manager position will be issued in due course."