Ex-Hatters boss felt it was a 'learning curve' after Southampton suffer Liverpool defeat in his Premier League bow

Nathan Jones discusses tactics during Southampton's defeat to Liverpool on Saturday

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones felt it was a huge ‘learning curve’ when taking charge of his first match at Premier League level yesterday, as new side Southampton were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds had gone ahead after just six minutes when Roberto Firmino found the net, before Jones’ charges levelled moments later through Che Adams’ header.

A Darwin Núñez double saw Jurgen Klopp’s side leading 3-1 at the break, but in the second period, the visitors came close to getting something from the contest, home keeper Alilson making fine saves from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Samuel Edozie and Adams.

Speaking afterwards, Jones told Sky Sports: “It would have been easy for me not to take the game today, let someone else take it, but I really wanted

learn, learn about my team, learn about my group of players and I've done that today.

"Without exploiting things, I've learned that I've got a group that have character as to be 3-1 down at half time at Anfield, you can go under, but they didn't.

"They came out second half and they were the better side, created more chances and that was pleasing.

"I'm not one to shirk a challenge, I don't want to others to do my work for me and just pretend to be a good manager

“I want to get there and really learn and I've done that today.

"Tough game to start with, not many tougher games in world football let alone British football it's a good learning curve for me today.”

On the game itself, Jones added: “The first half we were too passive and allowed some world class players to do what they wanted – we won’t be that passive again.

"I promised an aggressive nature, in terms of going after things, and we will be more aggressive in the future – I want us to work on that.

“Second half I thought we had a real good reaction in terms of the players that came on, in terms of the way we went about it.

"We should’ve scored second half, we had a few chances, but there’s a bit of work to do.”

“The younger ones did as well. It was a young team, it needs certain things, but I’m really, really pleased with the reaction.

“I’m nowhere near pleased with the result because I don’t like losing games, albeit at one of the toughest places in Europe to come.

“They’re world-class players everywhere, threats everywhere, but it’s a real good learning curve.