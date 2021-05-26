Ex-Hatters boss Graeme Jones to work with England during Euro 2020 Finals

Former Luton boss Graeme Jones

Former Luton Town manager Graeme Jones will join the England coaching set-up for the European 2020 Championships finals this summer.

The 51-year-old will link up with the Three Lions when they begin preparations on Saturday and stay with the squad for the tournament that begins in June.

Jones had a tough time at Kenilworth Road, brought in following the club's promotion to the Championship in May 2019, and then leaving when the season was suspended due to coronavirus less than 12 months later, with the Hatters in the relegation zone.

He was then appointed Bournemouth first team coach in August 2020, before leaving the Cherries to join his boyhood club Newcastle United in the same role in January.

The 51-year-old was credited with his work in helping to keep the Magpies in the Premier League, while he has previous experience of international tournaments, when he was assistant coach with Belgium, who finished third in the 2018 World Cup.

Jones replaces Allan Russell, who stepped down from his role with Southgate's backroom staff in May due to issues surrounding a road traffic accident.

Announcing the news along with his 33-man provisional squad, England boss Gareth Southgate said: “I need to thank Steve Bruce and (Newcastle managing director) Lee Charnley for their help letting us work with Graeme.

“They have been incredibly supportive and I’m very appreciative of that.

“We won’t make a like-for-like replacement in that sort or area but I’m disappointed for Allan and the situation that has occurred.

"We are pleased to bring Graeme Jones in, who is obviously working with Newcastle at the moment.

"He has got fantastic experiences of working with Roberto Martinez as an assistant manager.

“So I am really pleased with Steve Holland, with Graeme and with Martyn Margetson in there, who has been to semi-finals with us and with Wales, and Chris Powell.