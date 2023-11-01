News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Hatters boss is the bookies' favourite to take over at Millwall

Former Luton chief has his odds cut by Sky Bet
By Mike Simmonds
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:39 GMT
Former Luton boss Nathan Jones is the favourite to take over at Championship side Millwall after Gary Rowett departed the club last month.

The Lions, who signed Town midfielder Allan Campbell on loan during the summer transfer window, are sitting 18th in the table, parted company with their long-serving manager by mutual consent recently, opening up a vacancy at the New Den.

Jones, 50, has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in February after just four months in charge at St Mary’s, is now leading the way with Sky Bet, seeing his odds at just 5/4.

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones - pic: Liam SmithFormer Luton boss Nathan Jones - pic: Liam Smith
Former Millwall player Kevin Muscat is second favourite on 10/3, while ex-Rangers and QPR boss Michael Beale is third on 7/2.

Jones had two spells in charge at Kenilworth Road, leading them out of League Two and then engineering a Great Escape from Championship relegation during his second stint, plus navigating the Hatters to the second tier play-offs.

Other names in the running for the Lions job are Joe Edwards 6/1, Neil Warnock 7/1, John Eustace 8/1 and Steve Bruce 10/1.

The ex-Brighton and Yeovil defender has also been linked with the managerial vacancy at Bristol City after Nigel Pearson left the club at the weekend.

However, former Birmingham boss Eustace is the clear favourite with the bookies for that role, with Premier League legend Frank Lampard second, Jones sitting joint third on 12/1.

