Ex-Hatters boss John Still named head of football at Southend United

Former Luton boss John Still is back in the game with Southend United

Former Luton manager John Still is back in the game once more having been named head of football at National League side Southend United.

The 71-year-old spent two-and-a-half years in the hotseat at Kenilworth Road, leading the Hatters back into the Football League in 2014, as they finished runaway champions of the Conference.

Still has managed over 2,000 games at club level, with spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Barnet, Peterborough and Maidstone, winning the National League title on no less than three occasions.

He retired from management in March 2020 following a second stint at Maidstone, but is now back at Roots Hall to help the Shrimpers, managed by Kevin Maher, with ex-Hatter Darren Currie his assistant, who are currently 20th in the table.

Tom Lawrence, CEO, told the club's official website: "The addition of John Still completes the restructure of the football department.

"John has extensive knowledge and he is well equipped to help Kevin and the coaching team bring success to the club.

"I am delighted to be able to welcome John to the team.”

Still himself added: "Kev feels that my knowledge and experience will be an asset for him, and I just couldn’t say no.