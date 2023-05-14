Ex-Hatters boss Jones doesn't think Luton are a massively different team since he left for Southampton

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn't think the Hatters are too different a side to the one he left late last year.

The 49-year-old departed Kenilworth Road for Premier League Southampton back in November, leaving Town sitting 10th in the table, with seven wins, nine draws and five defeats, claiming 30 points from 21 games.

Under successor Rob Edwards, Luton climbed to third, giving second-placed Sheffield United a run for their money, with 14 wins and eight draws from 25 games, claiming 50 points, eventually having to settle on the play-offs.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Town’s 2-1 semi-final first leg defeat to Sunderland yesterday, when asked if the team have massively changed since his departure, Jones, who was sacked by the Saints after just three months, said: “No, I don't at all.

"I think there will be subtle changes, but I think the formation, the personnel, the type of clean sheets and goals and everything they scored, it was just based on structure.

"We had two different structures, from the time I was there in League Two and League One, we were a real possession based, fluent, real good, attacking side.

"Then when I came back they were in different place and we had to build something new.

Nathan Jones in charge of Southampton earlier in the season

"We built it on the same foundations and the same recruitment policies, but we went a different way in terms of being really athletic, really front footed, and very difficult to play against because we were very respectful that we went up a level as the Championship is a very unforgiving league and every year we improved.

"Myself and the CEO (Gary Sweet) would sit down every single summer and say all we need to do is make sure we keep the club moving forward on a safe platform so there’s no trapdoors.

"We didn’t overspend so if we didn't do something that didn’t come back to haunt them.

"It’s a real sane, wonderful football club built on people, on an excellent philosophy, great recruitment and wonderful human beings.

"I was a custodian of that club in terms of leading it and then Rob has come in and done a fantastic job, built on the foundations that he inherited, but it’s a wonderful club.

"It's a special club, with special people right throughout and no one person takes credit for that.

"No matter who’s at the helm the club seem to keep moving forward."

After Jones led an injury-hit Town to the play-offs last term, harshly beaten over two legs by Huddersfield Town, on whether the Hatters go two steps better and reach the Premier League this term, he added: “I absolutely think Luton can do it.

“They’re very difficult to beat over two games, it will take some side to beat them and then the final anything can happen, any four of the sides can win it.

"The work ethic is right throughout the club, from the top right to the bottom, from the groundsman, one team, one goal, that’s what we created there, especially at Kenilworth Road.

"It’s an extremely difficult place, there’s not many that go there and I’m talking Premier League sides.

"We gave Chelsea a really uncomfortable time a year or so ago, but they’re a wonderfully honest team and talented as well as they can play both ways.