Ex-Hatters boss labels Kaminski 'one of the best' in the Championship after signing Belgian from Luton

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones believes he has snapped up ‘one of the best’ goalkeepers in the Championship after completing the signing of Town’s Thomas Kaminski for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

The 32-year-old has played 160 times in the second tier during his career, having moved to Blackburn Rovers from Belgian Pro League Gent in the summer of 2020, keeping 44 clean sheets, 11 of them coming when at Luton last term. Kaminski also impressed in the Premier League with the Hatters too, as despite the club’s relegation, he managed two shut-outs, but did go on to win the top flight’s Save of the Season award, also making the second-highest number of saves across the whole division.

Having been linked with a number of other clubs during the transfer window, mainly back in his home country, Kaminski finally made his move today, heading to the Addicks, as former Town chief Jones said: “I’m very pleased because it’s a wonderful signing. Thomas was outstanding for Luton in the Premier League and he was outstanding last season in the Championship as well. For me, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the division. We wanted to strengthen on all levels and improve every department and we feel that the signing of Thomas does that."

Meanwhile, Kaminski, who made 85 appearances during his time at Kenilworth Road, also winning a first international cap for Belgium too, was eager to link up with the ex-Hatters manager, adding: “I'm really excited to join the club. When I first spoke to the gaffer he came across very, very determined and very passionate about what he wants to do and what he's going to do. That was a big, big motivating factor for me to come to Charlton."