Ex-Hatters defender joins Robins as former Town midfielder moves from Royals to Hornets

Former Luton defender Curtis Davies has agreed a one year deal at League One side Cheltenham Town.

The 38-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road back in July 2003, making 62 appearances and scoring two goals, before being sold to West Bromwich Albion for a then club record fee of £3m in 2005.

He had spells at Aston Villa, Hull, Leicester, Birmingham and Derby County, before being released by the Rams at the end of the season having played 175 times, scoring six goals.

Speaking to the Robins' official website, Davies said: “It feels good. It's an exciting time for me, I never thought I'd be able to get a new challenge like this at my age.

"But I really want to achieve something this year and I'll be trying my very best to do that for Cheltenham Town."

Ex-Town loanee Tom Ince has joined Championship side Watford FC for an undisclosed fee from Reading, penning a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months at Vicarage Road.

The 31-year-old moved to the Hatters in the 2020-21 campaign, featuring seven times, with injury hampering his stint in Bedfordshire.

Curtis Davies in action for Derby County - pic: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Having begun his career at Liverpool, also playing for Blackpool, Hull, Derby and Huddersfield, he then joined Stoke City for £10m in July 2018, moving to Reading in the summer of 2022, scoring nine goals in 38 appearances last term as the Royals were relegated into League One.

Meanwhile, ex-Hatters keeper Stuart Moore has moved to League Two side Morecambe on a one year deal.

The 28-year-old moved to Luton on loan from Reading in January 2017, playing 10 times, although struggled during his spell at Kenilworth Road, at fault for Blackpool’s second goal in their 3-3 play-off semi-final second leg draw with Luton at Kenilworth Road, which saw Town crash out 6-5 on aggregate.

Since then, Moore has played for Barrow, Swindon, MK Dons, Wealdstone and Blackpool, released by the Tangerines this summer.

He has now moved to the Shrimps, as manager Derek Adams told the club's official website: “It is good to add competition to our goalkeeping department.

"Stuart is an experienced player who has turned out for clubs at various levels and he will come in knowing what lies ahead in League Two.

“Going forward we know that we have two strong goalkeepers who will go toe-to-toe for the jersey and that is the environment we have had and want to keep at this football club.”

Moore himself added: “I am delighted to join Morecambe.

"I am at a stage where I want to be competing regularly for that number one jersey and I feel I can do that here.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to continue developing in a division I know well.