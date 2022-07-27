Ex-Hatters defender joins Spitfires after impressing on trial

Former Town defender Corey Panter

Former Hatters defender Corey Panter has signed for National League side Eastleigh.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, spending over 10 years with Town, having loan spells at Scottish Premiership side Dundee and National League North team Kidderminster Harriers last term.

He was released in the summer though and has now been snapped up by the Spitfires after a successful trial spell at the Silverlake Stadium.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Panter said: “It’s been a good few weeks on trial, I’m buzzing to be here and I feel like I’ve settled right into the mix of things.

“I came into my trial period with open eyes, the standard in games and training has been good and that’s what we’re hoping for the rest of the season.

“Week in and week out I’ll try and do my best for the team, whether I’m playing or supporting the lads from the bench.

"This season I want to play as much as I can and help the team finish as high up the table as possible.”

Eastleigh manager, former Portsmouth striker Lee Bradbury, added: “We’re delighted to get this one over the line.

"Corey impressed us massively since the first day he arrived as a trialist in pre-season.