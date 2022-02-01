Ex-Hatters duo earn transfer deadline day moves to Reading and Salford

Tom Ince in action for Luton last season

Former Luton duo Tom Ince and Luke Bolton earned deadline day moves ahead of the transfer window closing yesterday.

Ince, 30, had headed to Kenilworth Road at this stage last season, playing seven games, only to see injury halt his stint with the Hatters.

He went back to Stoke, and featured 15 times for the Potters this term, scoring five times, including in the recent 2-0 win at Hull, before a loan switch to fellow Championship side Reading on Monday.

Luke Bolton during his time with Luton

Royals boss Veljko Paunovic said: "He is an exciting player and he knows this division inside out.

"He will add creativity, pace and power to our play in the final third.”

Meanwhile, winger Bolton has headed to League Two Salford City on a two-and-a-half year deal from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old had spent 11 years at the Etihad, joining Luton in August 2019 as he went on to make 28 appearances for the Hatters.

Bolton went to Scottish Premier League side Dundee United last season, scoring once in 24 matches, while after two Papa John's Trophy outings this term, with one goal, has now opted to move on.

He told the club website: "It just seems right; I was coming to the end of my contract at Man City and I just really need to go and play men’s football consistently and be part of something properly, instead of a few loans here and there.

"When you sign for a club that’s your everything then.

“I like to get at people, get crosses into the box, probably need to add a few more goals to my game.

“I want to try and help Salford get to the Championship hopefully.

"Obviously we need to get out of League Two first but I’m an ambitious man, I like to think I’ll only keep getting better so hopefully as I keep getting better Salford will as well."

Manager Gary Bowyer added: "Luke will bring great pace to the team, and he is now at an age where he needs to build his career.

"We are delighted that he has chosen to do that with us and we are looking forward to working with him."

Ahead of the window closing, former Luton defender Donervon Daniels completed his move from Crewe to Walsall for an undisclosed fee last week.

The 28-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Blackpool in September 2019, playing just four games, scoring once.

He left for the Railwaymen in August 2020, making 30 appearances before his switch to the Saddlers.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "I want to come in and play games and I see it as a real opportunity to get games under my belt and help Walsall have a solid end to the season.

“I have really strong leadership qualities. The way I play on the ball, I like to think I’m a really good ball carrier, good passer of the ball and I like to control the team.