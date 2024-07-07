Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New clubs for former Town players

Former Luton duo Cameron McGeehan and Sam Beckwith have sealed transfer window moves to Northampton Town and Rochdale.

McGeehan has joined the League One Cobblers after spending last term at League Two Colchester United where he scored 10 goals in 39 matches appearances, also adding five assists. The 29-year-old spent three spells at Kenilworth Road earlier in his career, joining twice on loan before turning the move into a permanent one in 2015, going on to play 106 times and score 31 goals.

He then went to Barnsley, Scunthorpe United and Portsmouth, also featuring for Belgian top flight side Oostende in 2020 and then making his senior debut for Northern Ireland ahead of his move to Essex last season. Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “Cam is another player who really suits our style. He has had a lot of interest in his services this summer from a number of clubs and there has been a fair bit of media speculation about his future and I am delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.

Cameron McGeehan takes part in pre-season training for Northampton - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"Cam is an attacking midfielder who is very competitive, he sets the tempo high and he plays with a lot of energy and power. He works well both on and off the ball and we think he is a really good fit for us. He has the pedigree of playing at a number of different levels and he has a quality about his play that I think supporters will enjoy watching.”

McGeehan himself said: “I had a really good conversation with the manager. I really liked the vibe I got and it is clear the club is progressing and has progressed well over the last few years. The stadium is being developed, there is good support here and the club achieved a really good finishing position last season, and all of that is very positive. This seems a good place to be a professional athlete.

"I had a very good season last season and I was playing in Belgium before that, I have played at a higher level most of my career and it was good to show everyone in England what I could do again and I was proud of what we did last season. My aim now is to climb back up the leagues and Northampton is a good part of that journey as it is a club that is progressing.”

Meanwhile, Beckwith came through the academy at Luton after joining Town aged seven, winning the Hatters’ Young Player of the Season award in 2020, and going on to play once for the first team, that in a Carabao Cup defeat to Stevenage in August 2021. He was released in July 2022, going to Maidenhead United, where he made almost 100 National League appearances after a spell with the Magpies on loan prior to joining on a full time basis.

Last term, he played 43 times, scoring four goals and adding eight assists, named in the Vanarama National League Team of the Season, as well as being named the League’s Player of the Month for April. He has now decided to move to Spotland though and sign for a club who finished three places higher than Maidenhead,

Speaking to Dale’s official website, he said: “I’m over the moon to get it done. I spoke to the gaffer about a week ago and as soon as I spoke to him, it felt like the right move for me. He told me where he sees me in the team. He’s been watching me for a while and was telling me about the new board. It’s an exciting project to join.”

Head coach Jimmy McNulty added: “I’m delighted that Sam has agreed to join us for the next chapter in his career. Sam is a player we identified as being able to help our team immediately, after what was a very impressive season for him last year in the National League, whilst also having the potential to progress to the EFL.

