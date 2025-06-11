Ex-Hatters duo snapped up by Tudors as former Town defender heads to Dabbers

Moves for Gray, Williams, Matthews-Lewis and Panter

Former Luton Town midfielder Jake Gray has left Hampton & Richmond after six years with the club to join fellow National League South side Hemel Hempstead Town.

The 29-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Crystal Palace back in August 2016, as after scoring on his first start in a 3-1 League Cup triumph over Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road, went on to make 28 appearances for the club, netting four goals, including the winner in a 2-1 League Two success at Crewe Alexandra.

He moved to Yeovil Town the following summer, turning out 50 times for the Glovers, before a spell at Woking and then heading to Hampton in September 2019, where he had stayed ever since. Boss Lee Allinson told Hemel's official website: “Jake is a great signing for us, I knew we had to get him. He can do all sides of the game - a brilliant player who’s played the level and above for a long time.”

Jake Gray celebrates scoring for Luton against Aston Villa - pic: Liam Smith

Gray has also been joined by an ex-Hatters academy graduate Millar Matthews-Lewis, who had been on loan with the Tudors for the final three months of the campaign. The 20-year-old attacker came through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, with a loan spell at Farnborough that he turned into a permanent switch when his contract expired, departing without making a first team outing for Town.

He scored seven goals for the Yellows last season before being borrowed by Hemel in February, going on to find the net once in 11 outings, as Allinson continued: “I’m so pleased to get Mills back to the club. I was so impressed with him last season on loan and felt like we were only scratching the surface with his ability.”

Meanwhile, another Town youngster Corey Panter has been snapped up by National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on a one year deal. The 24-year-old came through at Luton, with loan stints at Dundee and Kidderminster, as he was on the bench when the Hatters were crowned League One champions in May 2019.

He was another that didn’t get to feature in a first team game though, heading to Eastleigh in July 2022, featuring 22 times for the Spitfires last term as newly-appointed Daggers boss Lee Bradbury said: “Really pleased to have Corey on board, he is a quick and aggressive left-footed defender that has the spirit of a Dagger!”

Finally, former Luton defender Josh Williams has moved to Northern Premier League outfit Nantwich Town. The ex-Wales youth international and Crystal Palace full back featured once for Town, that as a substitute in the 3-2 League Cup home defeat by Newport County in August 2022, before a loan move to Hemel Hempstead Town.

That became permanent after he was released by Luton, as he made 62 appearances for the Tudors, going on to spend last term with National League North side Buxton, playing 31 times with three assists. He has now agreed a switch to the Dabbers though, as manager Jon Moran said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome a player of Josh’s ability and experience to the club.

"I have known Josh for a long time and have always remained close to where his career has taken him. He is a player who is versatile, committed and professional in all he does, and is a player who depicts the standards I am trying to drive going forward. Josh has turned down a number of offers from higher up to come and work with me and to be a part of Nantwich Town and I am really excited to see Josh in a Dabbers shirt.”