Former Town player not in the right frame of mind at the moment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​​Former Luton favourite Glen Rea has opted to take a break from first team football.

The 29-year-old, who made 207 appearances for the Hatters during his seven years at Kenilworth Road, was released in September, eventually signing for National League South side Worthing in October. He made his debut for the Rebels at Hampton & Richmond, but then suffered a broken toe that kept him out for six weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rea eventually returned, going on to make five outings in total for the south coast side, before informing manager Adam Hinshelwood of his decision to step away from playing for the time being.

Ex-Hatter Glen Rea - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hinshelwood said: “I’ve got nothing but admiration for Glen. He could have quite easily kept on playing, but he’s said he wants to have a break and get back to the right frame of mind.

“It was a very honest conversation. He’s got real high expectations and he knows that he hasn’t been performing to the level that he can. A lot of that is down to him being a leader on the pitch and he feels like he hasn’t been doing that. He just feels it’s the right time to step away at the moment.

“If it’s a case that, six weeks down the line, he’s got that love back and wants to get his boots on again then that door will be open for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ll stay in contact, no question. It’s obviously going to be a really big miss for the changing room, but like I say, I’ve got nothing but admiration. He’s 29-years-old, he knows where he’s at mentally and he doesn’t feel in the right frame of mind.