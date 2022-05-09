Ex-Hatters keeper Palmer signs new four year deal with the Baggies

Alex Palmer warms up before his debut for the Hatters at Middlesbrough - pic: Gareth Owen

Former Luton emergency loanee Alex Palmer has signed a new four-year contract with West Bromwich Albion.

The 25-year-old spent a week at Kenilworth Road during March after Jed Steer ruptured his Achilles and James Shea was injured too, playing two matches, a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough and 1-0 victory at Coventry, where he made a fine late save to preserve a clean sheet.

Palmer has been at the Hawthorns since the age of 14, but although playing just one League Cup tie since turning pro in 2015, has agreed to extend his stay until the summer of 2026.

He has also had spells at Lincoln City, Plymouth Argyle, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Kidderminster Harriers during his time with Albion, as speaking to the Baggies’ official website, said: “I’m really excited to have committed my future to the club.

“I’m pushing to be number one because I’ve been at this club for a while and it's my club.

"I’ve come through the ranks and I want to be that first goalkeeper to break into the team and I definitely feel I’ve got the ability to do that.

“I believe I’ve done my best to show the manager and his coaching staff what I’m capable of in training and I’m just waiting for the chance now to show in pre-season what I can do on the pitch.”

Palmer’s new deal comes the same day that another former Luton player, David Button, also extended his stay at the club.