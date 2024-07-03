Ex-Hatters loan star completes £30m move from Leicester City to Chelsea
Former Luton loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall completed his big money move from Leicester City to Chelsea yesterday.
The 25-year-old came up through the ranks with the Foxes and after a spell at Blackpool was borrowed by the Hatters for the 2020-21 campaign that was played behind closed doors for the majority due to Covid restrictions. Despite the lack of fans, Dewsbury-Hall quickly became a favourite with supporters watching on at home, as he played 40 times, scoring three goals, going on to win four awards for his efforts, including Players' Player of the Season.
Returning to Leicester, the midfielder's career with his hometown club then took off, as he made his Premier League debut the following season, also playing in the Europa League, with 44 outings in total, named in the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season after helping Leicester reach the semi-finals.
Although he was unable to keep the Foxes in the top flight, Dewsbury-Hall remained with the club and played a starring role as City won the Championship title last term, with 12 goals in 49 outings in all competitions, also winning the Supporters' Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards, earning a spot in the Championship Team of the Year too.
With manager Enzo Maresca moving to Stamford Bridge following Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to leave the Blues, the Italian was quick to raid his old club for Dewsbury-Hall who signed for a fee believed to be around £30m, penning a five year contract which includes an additional one-year option. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player. This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to show everybody what I can do.
“Last season was a positive year for me and I’m coming into this season feeling like a new player, full of confidence, full of motivation to get going and I don’t see a better fit than coming to Chelsea and testing myself against some top players and playing with top players. I am in a great space and I am really looking forward to getting going.”
Leaving a message to the Leicester fans on Instagram, Dewsbury-Hall, who played 129 times for the Foxes, scoring 17 goals added: “Well what can I say? What a journey it’s been. 17 years of my life devoted to this club and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I’ll never forget. When we were relegated in the 22/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that. I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn’t happen.
“I’m very proud of what we achieved together last season - creating memories of a lifetime for us all. But bigger than that, hopefully going some way to righting the wrongs of that relegation season. The overwhelming amount of messages I’ve received in the past few days has honestly touched me and I thank each and every person for taking the time to do so, it means so much to me and my family.
"I want to thank all of the team mates I’ve played with, the coaches that l’ve worked with and fans that l’ve grown with. I’m glad I’m leaving the club with them in the Premier League, where they belong, and wish Leicester City all the best in the upcoming season and further on. I’m one of your own, Leicester. But it’s time for me to go now… Thanks for the ride. KDH.”
