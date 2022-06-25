Ex-Hatters loanee Dewsbury-Hall signs long-term deal with Premier League Leicester City

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the ball for the Hatters during his loan spell at Kenilworth Road

Former Luton loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been rewarded for his breakthrough campaign at the King Power Stadium by signing a new long-term deal until 2027.

The Foxes midfielder excelled during his time at Kenilworth Road in the 2020-21 campaign, making 41 appearances and scoring three goals, winning the Ian Pearce Memorial Trophy, Junior Supporters Player of the Season, Internet Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season, despite no fans being present due to Covid restrictions.

On returning to his parent club, Dewsbury-Hall featured 44 times last year, scoring three goals too, including a maiden Premier League strike.

He was named in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season, while also winning the Young Player of the Season and Players Player of the Season at City’s end of season awards night too.

Speaking to the Foxes official website about extending his stay, the 23-year-old said: “I’m so proud and I’m really happy.

"It’s a great day for myself and my family.

"A lot of hard work has gone into this deal, and it’s a really nice feeling to get it done.

"Now, I’m just looking forward to the future.

“I have a really good relationship with the football club.

"I’ve been here since I was eight-years-old, so it was a no-brainer really when I sat down and we spoke about the deal.