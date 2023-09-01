Former Luton loanee Cody Drameh has completed a season-long loan move from Leeds United to Birmingham City.

The full back had joined the Hatters in January of this year, going on to make 19 appearances, including the full 120 minutes as Town won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final.

Hopes had been high among Luton fans that Drameh would return to Kenilworth Road in the summer, but the transfer never materialised, as he remained at Elland Road.

Cody Drameh in action for Luton last season - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

This term, he has been out of favour at the Whites, playing one minute in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Shrewsbury, and then coming on after 24 minutes in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Ipswich, only to then be substituted at half time by boss Daniel Farke.

Drameh will now spend the rest of the campaign at St Andrew’s, as speaking to BluesTV, he said: “I am really excited. I have had a look around the place and I am buzzing and ready to go.

“It is a project; it is very exciting right now with the new owners.