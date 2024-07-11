Ex-Hatters midfielder Berry has nothing but supreme praise for 'brilliant' Luton boss Edwards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long serving player won three promotions while at Kenilworth Road

​Former Luton midfielder Luke Berry had nothing but absolute praise for Town manager Rob Edwards despite deciding to end his lengthy stint at Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 31-year-old made the call to look for pastures new having only made a handful of league starts in the last two seasons, including just five since Edwards took over from Nathan Jones in November 2022. Although he hadn’t featured as much as he wanted, he still notched up 17 Premier League outings last term, 15 from the bench, scoring twice, with Town eager to keep him at the club once the campaign ended.

However, once Berry informed Edwards he wanted to go elsewhere, the Hatters agreed to not take up an option in his contract that would have extended his stay in Bedfordshire, with the former Cambridge man now reuniting with ex-Luton chief Jones at Charlton, departing having made 184 appearances, scoring 26 goals and most importantly, played a huge role in winning three promotions too.

Luke Berry looks to get the ball against Crystal Palace during his time with Luton - pic: Liam Smith

Asked what Edwards had been like to play for, Berry said: “He’s been brilliant, brilliant since I’ve come here. He’s always said to me that I’m an important player to the team, but I wasn't playing and I haven’t been playing consistently for the whole time he’s been here. I’ve always felt that I can come on, make an impact and help the team, so it’s easy for him to say, ‘you can move on, there’s no problem,’ but in my heart, he felt that I was an important player in the team and it’s hard to explain, he’s just such a great guy.

"He’s done so much this season to keep us believing that we can stay up. He’s improved every single player in the team, he’s improved the team as well, he’s just a brilliant, brilliant person. He called me as well, straight before I was going to go and I just can’t describe how brilliant of a person he is. He’s just such a family person.

"There’s no bitterness, he just wants you to do well. He wants you to make the right decision and the fans can see that with his interviews, he cares about you. It’s easy to say that, but not everyone does that, not everyone cares about you as a person as well as a footballer and he does."

Even though he wasn’t featuring as much as he wanted, there was never a chance of Berry ever kicking up a fuss with Edwards as he looked to earn a place in the starting line-up during his tenure, as he continued: “I think that’s every player’s mentality, you want to play, but you need to understand the situation and moaning about things isn’t going to get you anywhere.

"So at every level I've always tried to work my way into the team, trying to get into the manager’s head to try and play me. I’m not the kind of guy to go in and smash the door down and say ‘you should be playing me.’ I’m not going to do that. It’s more trying to work my way into the team on the training ground. If he gives me five minutes, try and be the best I can for five minutes and try and work my way into the team like that.

“Even that season (Championship, under Graeme Jones) it took me a while for the manager then to play me. He eventually did, but sometimes it can take six months, sometimes it can take six weeks, it’s not an easy process. The main thing is just trying to stay consistent and trying to stay in the manager’s head, the manager’s mind.”

Although Luton were unable to remain in the Premier League last term under Edwards, the Hatters boss has had an impressive time in the dug-out at Kenilworth Road, as he came in following Jones’ decision to leave for Southampton, doing wonderfully to lead Town to the top flight with a play-off final victory over Coventry City in May 2023.

It didn’t go unnoticed by Berry either, who added: “He put his stamp on it for sure. He improved us in his way and there was no shock when he came in, we kept that run going and improved on that run as well. We were a real force, we were just not bullying teams, but our style of play was dominating them. We finished in the play-offs, three games prior to the season finishing and it could have easily been, we’ll change the team here, we’ll rest some players, we’ll ease off.

"It was totally different to that. It was, we need to win again, and that is probably one of the most key things why we did so well going into the play-offs. Even though we lost the first leg (against Sunderland), we had the momentum, we knew we were playing well and if our team turns up here in the second leg we’ll do fine and we did.”