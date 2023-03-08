Ex-Hatters midfielder is named in Northern Ireland squad for Euro qualifiers

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan has earned a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for their European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Finland later this month.

The 27-year-old spent his youth career at Fulham, Chelsea and Norwich City, winning the FA Youth Cup with the Canaries in 2013, before a loan spell at Kenilworth Road in January 2014 saw him help Town win the Conference title.

He then went to Cambridge United the following campaign, returning to the Hatters in February 2015, making the move permanent in the summer.

Former Town midfielder Cameron McGeehan celebrates after scoring for KV Oostende against Club Brugge recently

McGeehan went on to play 106 times for Luton, scoring 31 goals, before heading to Barnsley in June 2017, despite still recovering from a broken leg.

He stayed at Oakwell for three years, playing 67 times, also having loan spells with Scunthorpe and Portsmouth, before heading to Belgian First Division A club Oostende in January 2020, where he has had 48 league outings, scoring six goals.

McGeehan, who qualifies for Northern Ireland through his grandmother, has represented Northern Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level, while he was called up to the senior squad in 2018 but had to withdraw due to injury.

Recently installed manager Michael O’Neill, now in his second spell in charge of the country, said: “Cameron was in our 21s and he drifted away a little bit.

"He wanted to focus on his club career which is natural and I’ve followed Cameron’s career.