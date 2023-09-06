Ex-Hatters midfielder McGeehan is back in England after signing for Colchester

Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan has returned to England once more, signing for League Two side Colchester United.

The 28-year-old was with Chelsea as a youngster, heading to Norwich City where he won the FA Youth Cup, before joining the Hatters on loan in January 2014, Town going on to secure the Conference title that term.

He then went to Cambridge United the following campaign, coming back to Kenilworth Road on loan in February 2015, making the move permanent in the summer.

McGeehan went on to play 106 times for Town, scoring 31 goals, before heading to Barnsley in June 2017, and then joining Belgian side KV Oostende in 2020.

After three years with the Belgian Division One club, he left in the summer, as the Northern Ireland international was snapped up by the U’s this week.

Discussing the move on Colchester’s official website, he said: “I did three years in Belgium, a great experience, but I was wanting to come back to England and I think this is the perfect place to come and put my stamp down again in England.

"I was at Luton back in the day, did quite well there and moved to Barnsley, so I know the EFL very well.

Cameron McGeehan during his time with the Hatters - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"I’m just looking forward to three o’clock on a Saturday and getting back involved and getting some minutes.”

On his time out in Belgium, he added: “It’s completely different, it’s very cool, a different experience,

"I was playing against Champions League teams, a different culture, something that I really enjoyed.

"I just wanted to do something different, but it felt like it was the right time to come back to England.

"England’s been difficult to get back into, you go away and you’re sort of forgotten about a little bit, which I find quite funny as I’ve been playing in a top league.