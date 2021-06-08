Ex-Hatters midfielder Moncur excited by Tigers switch

Former Town midfielder George Moncur

Former Luton midfielder George Moncur is excited about his switch to Town's Championship rivals Hull City.

The 27-year-old became Tigers head coach Grant McCann's first signing of the summer, putting pen to paper on a two-year-deal, with a club option of a further year, on Monday.

After leaving the Hatters following two and a half years at Kenilworth Road, playing 59 times and scoring 11 goals, Moncur, who played for McCann at Peterborough in the 2016-17 season, told the Hull official website: "I’m over the moon to be joining a club the size of Hull City.

“It’s a club that has been in the Premier League in the not too distant past and I’m just delighted.

“I don’t know how many people up in Hull know but I am a massive Christian.

"I believe in God and I believe that he has opened a massive door for me and my family with this move.

"He gets every bit of praise for giving me the opportunity to join such a special club.

“I’m also really excited to have the opportunity to work under Grant McCann again.

"I’ve been speaking to him regularly over the last couple of weeks and I’ve worked with him before at Peterborough United.

“He’s a gaffer that really gets the best out of my style of play, and that is to try and get on the ball and create as much as I can to help the team out.

"I can’t wait to get back into training with him.”

On what he expects to show the Tigers fans, Moncur, who scored some superb goals for Luton, including a number of wonderful free kicks during his time at Kenilworth Road, added: “I like to try and make things happen.

"I’m happy to take hold of the ball anywhere and I like to run at the opposition defence.

"I just like to be on the ball as much as I can, create as many goals as I can and help the team out.

“I enjoy the challenge of the Championship.

"League One is difficult, but the Championship takes that up another notch and I’ve enjoyed that over the last two or three years.

"I just want to keep on trying to improve as a player.