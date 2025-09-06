Ex-Hatters midfielder passes away after a short illness

​Former Luton player Johnny Vilstrup has sadly died at the age of 58 following a short illness.

Having joined the Hatters from Danish side Lyngby in September 1995, the midfielder made just nine appearances in total for Town, as he then went to Danish side AGF on loan in 1996, before joining the club permanently, eventually having to retire from the game due to a knee injury. A statement on the club’s official website said: “Reputed to have ‘the hardest shot in Denmark’ Johnny Vilstrup Pederson made his name with Lyngby in his home country and had been tipped to earn international recognition due to his all-action midfield displays and devastating left foot shot.

"Beleaguered Luton Town manager Terry Westley activated a £205,000 release clause in Johnny’s contract and he came to Kenilworth Road in September 1995 before making his debut in a 1-0 defeat at Millwall. Luton supporters never had a real chance to see Johnny in an extended run in a poor side as, soon after, Westley was sacked and new manager Lennie Lawrence had different ideas as to how the team should play.

"After only seven league starts Johnny was loaned to AGF Aarhus before the deal was made permanent in the summer of 1996. He picked up a Danish Cup winners medal in 1996 but his playing career ended a year later after seven operations failed to cure a knee injury. After hanging up his boots Johnny became a therapist at BK Frem and also owned a massage and acupuncture clinic in Copenhagen. Our condolences go out to all his family and friends.”