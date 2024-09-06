Defender Potts heads to the Valley

Former Luton defender Dan Potts has become the latest ex-Town player to join up with former Hatters boss Nathan Jones at League One Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old departed Kenilworth Road in the summer having spent almost a decade with the club, joining in May 2015 after coming through the ranks at West Ham United. While in Bedfordshire he won promotion from League Two all the way through to the Premier League, playing 216 times in total, scoring 12 goals. Injuries meant the experienced centre half didn’t feature in the top flight though and after being released in the summer, he turned out for the Addicks in pre-season.

Potts, who represented England at U18, U19 and U20 level, has now put pen to paper on a short-term deal until early January 2025 with the Addicks, joining midfield duo Luke Berry and Allan Campbell in south east London, Charlton also having former Luton defender Lloyd Jones on the books too. Speaking to the Addicks official website, Jones said: “Dan is someone that has played for me before, has been promoted and knows what it takes every day to be at it to create this winning culture and winning environment.

“What we’ve done is try to create the environment and the collective to make us as strong as possible. To do that we need competition in every position and we need people that are going to drive the environment, people that know what it takes to win at all costs. Pottsy knows that and I’m delighted to have him. We know that he’ll add real value - one to the environment and two to the culture and also the squad. Then when he plays he’ll add real competition and something different to what we’ve got.”