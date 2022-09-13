Ex-Hatters, Rams and Baggies midfielder joins Eagles as former Luton youngster heads to Canaries

Midfielder George Thorne looks to win the ball against Bristol Rovers during his loan stint with the Hatters

Former Luton midfielder George Thorne has signed for Southern League Premier Division side Bedford Town on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old, who came through the ranks at West Bromwich Albion, had loans spells with Portsmouth, Peterborough and Watford, before moving to Derby permanently in July 2014 for a fee of around £3m.

After injury hindered his time at Pride Park, Thorne joined the Hatters on loan in January 2019, making just three substitute appearances as Luton won promotion to the Championship under caretaker boss Mick Harford.

Loaned to Oxford the following season, he signed permanently for the U’s in January 2020, but only played four times, his last appearance coming in February 2020.

After taking time away from the game since leaving the Kassam Stadium, Thorne has now signed a one year contract at the Eyrie, as speaking to the club’s official website, manager Eagles Gary Setchell said: “I'm really happy we've managed to attract a player of George's quality to the Eyrie.

"He has an abundance of experience having played in the Championship and Premier League.

"This experience in the dressing room will prove crucial as we continue to develop the side."

Meanwhile, ex-Luton youngster Jack Snelus has joined fellow Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town.

The 23-year-old was part of Town’s academy, going on to make one first team appearance as a last minute substitute during the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy group stage victory over West Bromwich Albion U23s in October 2016.