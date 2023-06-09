Ex-Hatters skipper is 'desperate for success' as he searches for a new club following Luton exit

Former Luton defender Sonny Bradley is determined to find a new club that matches his ambitions to succeed next season, admitting he remains ‘desperate for success’.

The 31-year-old ended his five year stint at Kenilworth Road by lifting the Championship play-off final winners’ trophy at Wembley last month, one of three players released by Town at the end of their contracts, Henri Lansbury and Harry Isted also moving on too.

During his time with Luton, Bradley played 175 times, scoring six goals, as he won two promotions and is clearly keen to do so again wherever his new destination may be.

Sonny Bradley applauds the Hatters fans at Wembley

Former club Hull City and Derby County were two sides tentatively linked with his signature in recent weeks, but the ex-Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle centre half said: “For me nothing’s been decided yet.

“There’s been some speculation on social media, but I haven’t seen any solid facts yet.

"It’s just people trying to put two and two together and they seem to know more than me!

"I always said, let’s get the season out of the way first, let’s get the season done, and then I’ll reassess my position.

"It wouldn’t be fair to focus my attention anywhere else right now, as I still had a part to play with the boys.

"Now it’s done, I can focus on my future and I’m hungry for success.

"The next club that I go to, I’m desperate for success.