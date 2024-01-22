Ex-Hatters Stephens and Saxby head to the Hat Factory for an Evening with…

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton Town players Kirk Stephens and Mike Saxby are heading to The Hat Factory in Luton on Friday to take part in a special Evening With… event.

The evening is being held by author Phil Duffy, who recently wrote and published two volumes titled ‘They played for David Pleat at Luton Town’. Stephens, 68, started out as a schoolboy with local club Coventry City, before heading to Nuneaton Borough where he was managed by David Pleat, who made him one of his first signings when heading to Kenilworth Road in 1978. The full back went on to play 248 times for the Hatters, scoring twice, including one against fierce rivals Watford in a 1-0 Division Two win in 1979. He departed the club in 1984, returning to boyhood club Coventry, before injury ultimately ended his professional career.

Meanwhile, Saxby started out at Mansfield, with Pleat shelling out £200,000 to sign him in 1979, where he soon formed a solid defensive partnership with Paul Price and then Mal Donaghy. Unfortunately, Saxby then suffered a serious knee injury against Crystal Palace which effectively ended his playing career at Kenilworth Road having played 91 times, scoring seven goals.