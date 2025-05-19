Centre half also on target in U18 Premier League National Final victory

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton Town youngster Leon Routh completed a superb treble-winning season at Aston Villa by lifting the FA Youth Cup earlier this month.

The 17-year-old, who had previously been at Kenilworth Road’s academy last term, featuring for the U18s when they were crowned champions of the Youth Alliance South East Division for the second year running, was then snapped up by the Premier League outfit during the summer for an undisclosed fee, following first team midfielder Ross Barkley who also made the switch to the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Routh became an essential part of Villa’s back-line, playing every minute of the FA Youth Cup as his new side hammered Accrington Stanley 6-0 in the third round and then won 4-0 at Newcastle United in the fourth round, seeing off Bristol City 3-2 and Plymouth 3-0 before facing Manchester United in the semi-final, where they triumphed 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Leon Routh celebrates with the FA Youth Cup - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

He remained in the starting XI against Manchester City in the final at Villa Park as over 25,000 supporters were in attendance to see the hosts win 3-1. It was to be one of three trophies that Routh and his new team-mates went on to lift as the defender also made 22 appearances as Villa won the U18 Premier League South, finishing two points ahead of Southampton. That meant they took on Manchester City once more in the U18 Premier League National Final, as Routh went on to net the only goal of the game after 75 minutes to seal a 1-0 triumph.

Speaking about the treble success, including scoring the the winner to defeat City, then the teenager, who made seven appearances in the UEFA Youth League and his first team debut in the Football League Trophy tie at Bolton Wanderers back in October, Villa drawing 1-1 and coming through 4-1 on penalties, told Villa’s official website: “It’s so good, it’s just a great feeling,” he said. We worked so hard over the course of the season and at some points I thought we might not be able to do it, but we trusted in Jimmy (Shan, U18s head coach). We’ve done it and I can’t believe it.”

“It tops it all off. Jimmy spoke about needing to win all three for it to mean something. The FA Youth Cup was massive, but if we didn’t win this one it wouldn’t have been the same. To win all three is unbelievable. It’s my first goal of the season and I thought there was no way I was scoring today, I thought it was offside, but it felt so good to score, especially in the last game of the season.”