Ex-Hatters title winner joins Doncaster while former Town youngster heads to Bantams

New clubs for both Pearson and Neufville

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton Town promotion winner Matty Pearson has signed for newly-promoted League One side Doncaster Rovers on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old had been released by fellow third tier side Huddersfield Town in the summer after four seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium where he played 135 times, scoring seven goals. Pearson was a regular at Kenilworth Road during his three years with the Hatters, making 136 appearances and finding the net on 10 occasions, as the club were crowned League One champions in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre half has now penned a two year deal at the Eco-Power Stadium joining a Doncaster side managed by Grant McCann who won the League Two title last term, as speaking to the Rovers’ official website, he said: “I’m looking for regular football and to play in a winning team and that is hopefully what Doncaster Rovers is going to give me. I’m delighted to be here.

Former Luton defender Matty Pearson has signed for Doncaster Rovers

“The gaffer is a big pull. I first spoke to him eight years ago when he was at Peterborough and that sticks with you. I’ve always been looking to work with him some way or another. And with Doncaster winning the league last season and coming into League One, we both match. I can give that experience, the club is in League One and I think we can both push on.”

McCann himself continued: “I think he’ll be an excellent signing for the football club. I’ve known about Matty for a long time, back to my first spell at Peterborough when I tried to take him. He’s a natural-born leader, a winner, proper aggressive and I think he’ll fill the void of Tom Anderson and Richard Wood leaving the club. It was important for us to bring another leader into the building. We’ve got some really good leaders and some that are developing as leaders but to add a warrior into that group and a tremendous person as well as how good he can be on the pitch, it’s a tremendous signing.”

Meanwhile, former Town youngster Josh Neufville has left League Two play-off winners AFC Wimbledon to join Bradford City, who also won promotion to League One last season. The 24-year-old had come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making four substitute appearances, before being released, leaving to join AFC Wimbledon in June 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to play 99 times for the Dons, scoring seven goals, including the winner in the 1-0 play-off second leg victory over Notts County, also named Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year at Plough Lane last term, then beating Walsall 1-0 at Wembley. Despite clinching promotion, Neufville has agreed to head to Valley Parade and link up with an ex-Luton player in Graham Alexander, as speaking to AFC’s official website, he said: “It was going to take a special project and a special club to move me away from Wimbledon.

“I am just hungry to get started. It is a cliché to say the fans are the biggest reason, but I wanted to be a part of a team that when others come to us, they are fearful of us, and somewhere that fits my style of play. Speaking to the manager, I believe this is the right fit for me. It is difficult to move away from Wimbledon, but I needed a new challenge and coming to Bradford, I knew it would be a good platform to show what I can do in my career.

“When the initial contact started, I spoke to the manager about how he has signed proven winners and that I want to surround myself with people like that. As soon as there was interest, I knew this is the place I wanted to be and last season’s success played a huge role in that. I am buzzing to be here and I am hungry to get out on the pitch in front of the amazing fans and show what I can do. After last season and seeing the scenes here, it made me hungry to sign for the club to try and replicate it.”

Meanwhile, Alexander himself added: “We are very happy to bring Josh to the club, his dynamism, power and end product will be a great asset for us, as he showed last season in another promotion-winning team. We believe he also has plenty of growth in him as a young player, and we very much look forward to helping him maximise his potential.”