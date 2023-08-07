News you can trust since 1891
Ex-Hatters youngster signs for the Magpies after leaving Kenilworth Road

Midfielder heads to Maidenhead United
By Mike Simmonds
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Former Luton midfielder Casey Pettit has signed for National League side Maidenhead United after being released by the Hatters at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old had been at Kenilworth Road since he was 16 following a stint with West Ham United, as he was named on the substitutes bench for the first team in the Championship, also having a loan spell with Lewes FC.

However, he wasn’t offered a new contract in the summer and has now moved on to York Road, to join ex-Hatters Sam Beckwith and Kane Ferdinand in manager Alan Devonshire’s squad.

Former Luton midfielder Casey Pettit has joined Maidenhead UnitedFormer Luton midfielder Casey Pettit has joined Maidenhead United
Writing on Instagram recently about his exit, Pettit said: “Unfortunately my time at Luton has come to an end.

"I have loved my 4 years of being here and I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all the staff and players for everything they’ve done throughout my time of being a Hatter.

"Thanks to my sponsors who have also been there and supported me from the start, I appreciate you all.

"And thank you to all the fans as well!

"I wanted to wish the football club all the best this season in the Premier League, the boys deserve every bit of success they get!

"I’m looking forward to the new challenges ahead for myself.”

Meanwhile, two other former Hatters youngsters have new clubs after being released, Sam Bentley signing for National League side St Albans City and Callum Nicholson joining Southern League Division One Central outfit AFC Dunstable.

