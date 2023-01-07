Ex-Liverpool and Arsenal defender Toure desperate for his Wigan side to show they are 'winners' at Luton

Wigan manager Kolo Toure

Wigan Athletic boss Koule Toure is desperate to register the first win of his reign at the DW Stadium during this evening’s FA Cup third round tie against Luton Town.

The former Arsenal, Manchester, Liverpool and Celtic defender had a glittering career as player that saw him win the Premier League twice, FA Cup twice and also lift the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, whom he won over 100 caps for.

After retiring in 2017, Toure had been working as first team coach with Leicester City, before appointed by the Latics back in November after Leam Richardson was sacked, but is yet to enjoy that winning feeling, as after drawing his first game with Millwall, has now lost the last four.

Wigan have also conceded four goals in each of their last three games as well, dropping to the bottom of the Championship, but speaking to Wigan Today, Toure said: “Every game is important for us because we want to do well and we are winners.

“There are no games where we think ‘this will be easier.’

“The FA Cup is a really important competition for us.

“We need to win for the team just to feel better and give us confidence. We want to make sure we give everything.

“Luton are a really good team who have been winning games so it will be tough.

“It is a very tight pitch and there will be a lot of intensity. It will be a battle.

“This is a very important game for us. It doesn’t matter if it’s the FA Cup or the league, we want to win, and it’s as simple as that.

“We want to make our fans proud and you can only do that by giving good performances.

“It’s always better when you win games. The most important thing for us is to stick to our process.

“We have to work on the defence because we are conceding too many goals.

“We are working on defending better and being more aggressive in both boxes.

“We need to be more decisive and not give away goals like we have been doing.”

Despite his difficult start to life as a number one, Toure is still enjoying the role, as he added: “Coming here I knew it wasn’t going to be easy because the Championship is a tough league with some really good teams with really good players.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I love challenges.

“I’m very happy to be here, and to keep fighting.

“We’ve got a great group of people, and great staff.

“The chairman, the CEO, all the people in Wigan are good people and want success for the team.

“We are all working hard as a team to get out from where we are.

“The message to the fans is to stay positive.

“It is a tough time but we are in the process of improving the team and we will give 100 percent every day to make this football club better.