Ex-Liverpool and England defender felt Luton were fully deserving of their point

Carragher impressed by the threats that Town possessed on the counter-attack

Former Liverpool skipper Jamie Carragher felt that Luton were fully deserving of their point during a 1-1 draw against his old side at Kenilworth Road yesterday.

The Hatters had looked like they were going to claim all three right up until the fifth minute of stoppage time when Luis Diaz met Harvey Elliott’s cross to cancel out Tahith’s Chong’s first goal for Luton, that coming with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Although the stats point to the Reds having the better of things, with 74 percent of the ball and 24 shots to Luton’s eight, Jurgen Klopp's side only managed six on target, with the Hatters managing five themselves.

Carlton Morris goes close to converting Issa Kabore's cross against Liverpool - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio after the game, Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, said: “I really enjoyed it in the first half, it was a really good game, great atmosphere.

"It almost felt like a basketball game, but Luton were always a threat throughout the game.

"I know you can look at the stats and think how have Liverpool not won really, but it didn’t feel like a good Liverpool performance.

"I always felt Luton were in it and causing problems, without creating big chances.