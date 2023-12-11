Ex-Liverpool and England midfielder believes Luton need a 'football miracle' to avoid relegation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes that Luton boss Rob Edwards will need to perform a ‘football miracle’ if his side are to avoid relegation back to the Championship this season.

Sunday afternoon’s 2-1 defeat to champions Manchester City at Kenilworth Road was a third loss in a week for the Hatters, having also been beaten by Brentford and Arsenal in their previous two matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s win over Chelsea means the gap to safety is now four points as Luton are priced as 1/6 to go down with bookmakers SkyBet, while out of the two other promoted clubs, Sheffield United are 1/10 and Burnley 2/5.

If you backed the Hatters to stay up can get odds of 7/2, which further reflects Redknapp’s point, as speaking to Sky Sports, said: “You've got to forget Everton, they've got too much quality in the team and understanding, they're going to get so many results, you've just got to hope to try and get a Nottingham Forest or a Crystal Palace.

“Bournemouth are on an incredible run, Wolves, I don't see them in the equation. It's going to be so difficult for Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United. One of those has to perform a football miracle almost, that’s how difficult it is trying to find some wins from somewhere.

“Luton have been in every match, I feel so sorry for them. Rob Edwards is doing a brilliant job with the players he has at his disposal. First half they were excellent, it’s just just trying to hang on and trying to get those points. It's been heartbreaking, Arsenal midweek and the game today.