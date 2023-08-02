Ex-Liverpool and Hammers defender Neil Ruddock likens Luton to the Crazy Gang as he tips Town to survive

​​Former Liverpool, West Ham and England defender Neil Ruddock believes Luton will survive in the Premier League this season after likening them to the old Wimbledon side he used to come up against.

The 55-year-old’s playing days started when the Dons were known as the ‘Crazy Gang’, going on to win the FA Cup under the management of Bobby Gould in 1988, famously beating Liverpool 1-0 at Wembley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is that kind of spirit that Ruddock has seen in the Luton team who are back in the top flight for the first time in over 30 years, as unlike many other pundits, he believes they have enough to stay up this term.

Neil Ruddock celebrates a goal for Liverpool during his playing days at Anfield - pic: Getty Images / Mark Thompson

Speaking to TalkSPORT, he said: "I think Luton are a big team now.

"I think they’ll get points at home, they're physical, strong, a lot of teams have never played against them.

"It's like the old Wimbledon when we used to play them, I think Luton will be like the old Wimbledon, physically strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you go to Kenilworth Road, those little dressing rooms, on a cold Tuesday, Wednesday night, it’s going to be tough for these big guns, physically they’re going to be better.”

When pushed for his thoughts on just who will be relegated, Ruddock added: “​I am worried about Everton, it’s not because I’m ex-Liverpool, Merseyside needs Liverpool and Everton, but with the signings they’ve made, Ashley Young from Villa, what is he? 36, 37?

"Everton have to improve, they haven’t improved.

"Their last two seasons they’ve stayed up on the last game of the season, so I think Everton will struggle.

"I think Wolves will struggle, they’ve not made any signings this year.